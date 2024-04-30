(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas, a global news source and leading investor resource covering cleantech stocks issues a new edition of the Cleantech and Climate Change Podcast .

Host Dawn Van Zant talks to Dr. Stuart Poore, the Chief Environment Officer for Cognizant, (Nasdaq: CTSH ), an IT consulting company that works with the global 2000. Dr. Poore is dedicated to helping Cognizant deliver its Net Zero carbon emissions reduction goal as well as enabling their customer base to utilize AI and IoT to support sustainable and equitable economies.

Cleantech Podcast - Chief Environment Officer for Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH) shares vision of how AI will play a key role in sustainability

In talking about his role, Stuart said, "I oversee Cognizant's approach to sustainability with a focus on climate action and delivering Net Zero greenhouse gas emissions and looking at the company's approach to climate risk management as well."

"Cognizant is a fortune 200 business IT, professional services company focused very much on generative AI with a significantly sized workforce of about 350,000 associates spread around the world, mostly in India. So that's where I spend a lot of my time in terms of thinking about how we can reduce our environmental impact."

"I think there's a really powerful role for companies like Cognizant and in particular, the AI solutions we're developing, to combat the significant environmental challenges that we face globally."

When asked if he thought AI could take us to a new place and really solve this global environmental problem, Stuart responded, "Yes, as long as it's anchored to science and it's managed in a responsible way with clear accountability and transparency in mind."

Dr. Poore also talks in detail about one of the new and exciting programs for the environment, Cognizant Ocean , and its divisions, Blue Food, Blue Energy, Blue Life and Blue Transport.

Talking about this new division he said, "I'm really excited by Cognizant Ocean, which launched the middle of last year. It's been going about 10 months now. It's kind of a basket of solutions towards sustainability in what we call the blue economy. In essence, we're using AI to save the oceans while growing the blue economy. As we all know, oceans are in a perilous state with over exploitation. Ocean acidification is increasing and biodiversity across marine ecosystems is declining quite drastically. So, if ever IoT and AI were to be used to address environmental degradation, then this would surely be an area where it needs to happen fastest and most urgently."

Host Dawn Van Zant said of the interview, "Dr. Poore answers some difficult questions about greenwashing, differentiating between PR statements and deliverability, and ends the podcast with optimism for the future. He is someone worth listening to if you care about the future of this planet."

About Cognizant:

Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH) engineers modern businesses. We help our clients modernize technology, reimagine processes and transform experiences so they can stay ahead in our fast-changing world. Together, we're improving everyday life. See how at or @cognizant.

