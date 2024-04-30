Cannabis Stocks In Play - Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) Flies On Company News And Possible DEA Reclassification Of Marijuana

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas , a go-to platform for big investing ideas, reports on trading for Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY ) following company news and also reports from Associated Press of US DEA reclassification of marijuana .

Tilray Brands is trading at $2.1797, up $0.4097 or 23.2559%, with a high of $2.28.

Stocks in the sector are getting a bounce from news that The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration will move to reclassify marijuana as a less dangerous drug, The Associated Press has learned , a historic shift to generations of American drug policy that could have wide ripple effects across the country.

Tilray also issued news today about its introduction of a new West Coast style IPA - 'Ridge Runner' - to its portfolio of well balanced and drinkable craft beers. Ridge Runner is inspired by the untamed beauty of Colorado's trails and, like all Breck Brew beers, is the perfect accessory to an active Colorado lifestyle-whether on top of the summit or after a long day exploring the trails. Ridge Runner is a bold and adventurous double dry hopped brew crafted for those seeking the thrill of adventure and the reward of a well-earned sip.

The newly released Ridge Runner is a traditional West Coast IPA - a style that has reemerged in popularity amongst craft beer drinkers thanks to the craftsmanship and nuanced flavor of the hops. With a 7.4% ABV, this adventurous and bold double dry hopped brew is infused with flavors from whole cone hops to build a complex body and enticing aroma. In addition, a double dose of Citra lupulin powder is added creating a fresh, hoppy dominance with notes of bright citrus and pine.

News:

Research more cannabis stocks with Investorideas free stock directory

About Investorideas - Big Investing Ideas

Investorideas is the go-to platform for big investing ideas. From breaking stock news to top-rated investing podcasts, we cover it all. Our original branded content includes podcasts such as Exploring Mining, Cleantech, Crypto Corner, Cannabis News, and the AI Eye. We also create free investor stock directories for sectors including mining, crypto, renewable energy, gaming, biotech, tech, sports and more. Public companies within the sectors we cover can use our news publishing and content creation services to help tell their story to interested investors. Paid content is always disclosed.

Investorideas is a digital publisher of third party sourced news, articles and equity research as well as creates original content, including video, interviews and articles. Original content created by investorideas is protected by copyright laws other than syndication rights. Our site does not make recommendations for purchases or sale of stocks, services or products. Nothing on our sites should be construed as an offer or solicitation to buy or sell products or securities. All investing involves risk and possible losses. This site is currently compensated for news publication and distribution, social media and marketing, content creation and more. Disclosure is posted for each compensated news release, content published /created if required but otherwise the news was not compensated for and was published for the sole interest of our readers and followers. Contact management and IR of each company directly regarding specific questions. More disclaimer info: Learn more about publishing your news release and our other news services on the Investorideas newswire News-Upload/ Global investors must adhere to regulations of each country.