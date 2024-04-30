Silver: A Possible Long Road Down

Silver has lost 2.6% since the start of the day on Tuesday to $26.4 per ounce. After a failed attempt to climb above $30 per ounce on 7 April, the downside momentum in Silver has been replaced by sideways consolidation without significant bounces.



Tuesday's decline has an important implication on the tech analysis side. The sharp dip from the $27 level marked an exit beyond the corrective pattern, as the price dipped under 61.8% of the rise since late February.



It will soon become clear whether the former local resistance in the 25.0-25.5 area has become support. If not, we are facing a whole range of negative scenarios.



On the daily timeframes, a reversal pattern“head and shoulders” is formed with the price decline under the“neckline”. The realisation of this pattern is setting up for a pullback to $24.4. But this will probably only encourage the bears.

