Pampa Energía 20-F 2023 Filing

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA / ACCESSWIRE / April 30, 2024 / Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM)(BCBA:PAMP) ('Pampa' or the 'Company'), one of the leading independent energy integrated companies in Argentina, with participation in the electricity and gas value chain, announces that on April 30, 2024 it has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 (the '2023 Annual Report') before the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the 'SEC'). The 2023 Annual Report can be accessed by visiting either the SEC's website at or the Company's Investor Relations website at . In addition, shareholders may receive a hard copy of the Company's 2023 Annual Report free of charge by requesting a copy within a reasonable period of time from Pampa's Investor Relations office, at ... .

