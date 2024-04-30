EQS-News: SYNLAB AG / Key word(s): Statement

SYNLAB Italy has restored operations after cyber-attack

SYNLAB Italy has restored operations and will gradually resume all services for patients and customers.

Due to a cyber-attack, SYNLAB had suspended operations in Italy as a precautionary measure. SYNLAB Group confirms no impact on operations in other countries.

SYNLAB AG ("SYNLAB", FSE: SYAB) announces that SYNLAB Italy has started to gradually resume business operations. The majority of laboratories and blood collection points (BCPs) in Italy will again provide services to patients and customers as usual. Following a recent cyber-attack, the organization had immediately taken precautionary measures and suspended operations. Furthermore, no operations outside Italy have been affected by the cyber-attack. SYNLAB Italy has established a task force with internal and external experts and continues to closely collaborate with law enforcement authorities to thoroughly investigate the incident. SYNLAB remains committed to maintaining the highest standards of security and integrity. SYNLAB thanks its patients, partners, and customers for their patience and understanding during this incident. - Ends-



About SYNLAB



SYNLAB Group is the leader in medical diagnostic services and specialty testing in Europe. The Group offers a full range of innovative and reliable medical diagnostics to patients, practising doctors, hospitals and clinics, governments and corporates.

Providing the leading level of service within the industry, SYNLAB is the partner of choice for routine and specialty diagnostics in human medicine. The Group continuously innovates medical diagnostic services for the benefit of patients and customers.

SYNLAB operates in more than 30 countries across four continents and holds leading positions in most markets, regularly reinforcing the strength of its network through a proven acquisition strategy. More than 27,000 employees, including over 2,000 medical experts, contribute every day to the Group's worldwide success.

SYNLAB performed around 600 million laboratory tests and achieved revenues of €2.64 billion in 2023.

