EQS-News: Epigenomics AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Epigenomics AG: Executive Board member Jens Ravens leaves the Company on April 30, 2024

30.04.2024 / 15:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Epigenomics AG: Executive Board member Jens Ravens leaves the Company on April

30, 2024 Berlin (Germany), April 30, 2024 - Jens Ravens, Executive Board member of Epigenomics AG (Frankfurt General Standard: ECX, the“Company”), leaves the Executive Board of the Company with effect as of April 30, 2024 due to the successful transfer of nearly all assets of the Company to New Day Diagnostics LLC. Dr. Helge Lubenow, Chairwoman of the Supervisory Board of Epigenomics AG, thanked Jens Ravens on behalf of the entire Supervisory Board:“Jens Ravens accompanied the company during a very difficult phase and in particular made significant contributions to secure the continued existence of Epigenomics AG, both through the restructuring initiated since the beginning of 2023 and through the sale of almost all of the company's assets to New Day Diagnostics LLC. As proposed by the Executive and Supervisory Board, the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting on September

11, 2023 approved the sale of nearly all assets to NDD with an overwhelming majority. The Supervisory Board considers the sale as the most promising way to create value for our shareholders in the current situation. We deeply regret the departure of Jens Ravens and wish him all the best for the future.” As of February 2022, Jens Ravens initially served as Chief Financial Officer and was, since the departure of CEO Greg Hamilton on June 30, 2023 until January 31, 2024, sole member of the Executive Board of Epigenomics AG. As of May 1, 2024, Hansjörg Plaggemars will manage the company as sole member of the Executive Board.

Contact:

Company

Epigenomics AG, Bertha-Benz-Strasse

5, 10557 Berlin

Tel +49 (0) 30 24345 0, Fax +49 (0) 30 24345 555, Email: ... Investor Relations

IR AG, Frederic Hilke, Tel +49 221 9140 970, Email: ...

Note on forward-looking statements This publication expressly or implicitly contains forward-looking statements concerning Epigenomics AG and its business. These statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Epigenomics AG's actual results, financial condition and performance to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Epigenomics makes this announcement as of the date of this release and does not intend to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information or future events or otherwise.



30.04.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: Epigenomics AG Bertha-Benz-Straße 5 10557 Berlin Germany Phone: +49 30 24345-0 Fax: +49 30 24345-555 E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: DE000A37FT41 WKN: A37FT4 Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1893193



End of News EQS News Service