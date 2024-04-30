EQS-News: Hapag-Lloyd AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

Hapag-Lloyd Annual General Meeting approves all proposed resolutions

Resolution to pay dividend of EUR 9.25 per share approved

Actions of the Executive Board and Supervisory Board formally approved for the 2023 financial year Michael Behrendt re-elected to the Supervisory Board and confirmed as its chairman



Hapag-Lloyd AG shareholders approved today with the required majority all items on the agenda put to the vote at the Annual General Meeting. This included the appropriation of the net profit and thereby the payment of a dividend of EUR 9.25 per share. “We achieved the third-best Group profit in the history of our company and, on the whole, we can look back on a very successful 2023. For this reason, our shareholders will benefit from a dividend again. What's more, we have made considerable strategic progress by improving our service quality, expanding our terminal activities, and further modernising our vessel and container fleets,”

said Rolf Habben Jansen, CEO of Hapag-Lloyd, adding:“With our new Strategy 2030, we have also set our course for the coming years. We will now vigorously pursue this strategy while keeping in mind our ambitious sustainability goals and our aim to be the 'undisputed number one for quality' for our customers.” The shareholders also approved the proposal of the Supervisory Board to re-elect Michael Behrendt to the Supervisory Board as a shareholder representative. Following the Annual General Meeting, Behrendt was also re-elected by his fellow Supervisory Board members to continue to be its chairman. Michael Behrendt has been the chairman of the Supervisory Board of Hapag-Lloyd AG since 2014.

“I am very pleased with the election result and the trust that our shareholders have in me. With continuity on the Supervisory Board, we will seamlessly maintain the trust-based cooperation of recent years and continue to provide constructive support to the Executive Board,” Michael Behrendt said. As stated in the forecast for the current 2024 financial year published on 14 March, Hapag-Lloyd expects the Group EBITDA to be in the range of USD 1.1 to 3.3 billion (EUR 1 to 3 billion) and the Group EBIT to be in the range of USD minus 1.1 to 1.1 billion (EUR minus 1 to 1 billion). However, this forecast remains subject to considerable uncertainty given the very volatile freight rates and major geopolitical challenges. All voting results of today's Annual General Meeting, as well as additional documents and information, can be accessed at .



About Hapag-Lloyd

With a fleet of 266 modern container ships and a total transport capacity of 2.0 million TEU, Hapag-Lloyd is one of the world's leading liner shipping companies. In the Liner Shipping segment , the Company has around 13,500 employees and 403 offices in 140 countries. Hapag-Lloyd has a container capacity of 2.9 million TEU – including one of the largest and most modern fleets of reefer containers. A total of 113 liner services worldwide ensure fast and reliable connections between more than 600 ports on all the continents. In the Terminal & Infrastructure segment , Hapag-Lloyd has equity stakes in 20 terminals in Europe, Latin America, the United States, India and North Africa. Around 2,900 employees are assigned to the Terminal & Infrastructure segment and provide complementary logistics services at selected locations in addition to the terminal activities. Disclaimer

Alexander Drews

Director Investor Relations Hapag-Lloyd AG

Ballindamm 25

20095 Hamburg

Phone +49 40 3001-3705

Fax +49 40 3001-72896

Mobile +49 174 326-3123

