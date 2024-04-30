EQS-News: ATOSS Software AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

Munich, April 30, 2024

At today's AGM of ATOSS Software AG, the Management Board reported on the unbroken growth of the company's business. In the financial year 2023, for the 18th time in succession, the Munich-based specialist in workforce management succeeded in setting new records for sales revenues and earnings. This performance once again demonstrates the high level of stability and the success of the company's

business model.

AT the AGM shareholders endorsed the management's proposals, with all resolutions adopted by a large majority. The members of the Supervisory Board were confirmed in office, the conversion of ATOSS Software AG to a European Company (Societas Europaea – SE) approved and a capital increase amounting to EUR

7,953,136 from company funds by issuing new shares at a ratio of 1:1 adopted. The company will announce the date on which the stock split will be carried out (issuing of new shares) after the change to the articles of association (capital increase) has been entered in the commercial register of the Munich district court. The AGM also agreed to the dividend proposal of EUR

3.37 (previous year: EUR

1.83).

ATOSS Software AG is remaining true to its dividend policy which prioritizes continuity and high participation in the company's success. This has resulted in a cumulative amount of EUR

23.85 per share paid to shareholders since the flotation, including some special dividends. As well as high rates of growth in the ATOSS share price – significantly outperforming comparable indices – the annual dividend payments underline the attractiveness of a long-term investment in ATOSS Software AG. The resulting dividend yield on the basis of the closing price on December 29, 2023 amounts to 1.6

percent (previous year: 2.0

percent).

Bolstered by the growth prospects in the market for workforce management which remain excellent as well as the successful start to the year, the Management Board is adhering to its forecast and is assuming total sales revenue of EUR

170 million for the current financial year. Furthermore, the company is budgeting an EBIT margin of 30

percent for 2024, taking account of planned capital expenditure, especially in sales and distribution and development.

Upcoming dates: July 24, 2024

Press release announcing the 6-monthly financial statements August 12, 2024

Publication of the 6-monthly financial statements October 23, 2024

Publication of the 9-monthly financial statements



