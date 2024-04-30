EQS-News: SCHOTT Pharma AG & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Personnel

SCHOTT Pharma appoints Tobias Erfurth as Head of Investor Relations

30.04.2024

SCHOTT Pharma appoints Tobias Erfurth as Head of Investor Relations

Tobias Erfurth will lead Investor Relations Team starting in August 2024. He brings more than 20 years of experience in finance, capital markets and investor relations. SCHOTT

Pharma, a pioneer in pharma drug containment solutions and delivery systems, today announced the appointment of Tobias Erfurth as Head of Investor Relations effective August 2024. He will strengthen and expand the Investor Relations team at SCHOTT Pharma and will report to CFO Almuth Steinkühler.“Tobias joining our finance team is a real win for SCHOTT Pharma. With his extensive expertise and DAX40 experience, we look forward to further growing SCHOTT Pharma's presence in the capital markets and showcasing our attractive financial profile,” said Dr. Almuth Steinkühler, CFO of SCHOTT Pharma. Tobias Erfurth has gained more than 20 years of experience in finance, capital markets and investor relations, both from corporate positions and roles in banking. In his most recent position as Head of Investor Relations at Symrise AG for over 13 years, Erfurth was responsible for managing all investor activities during the company's development from a small cap to a member of the DAX40. Prior to that, Erfurth accompanied the IPO of Crop Energies AG and subsequently built up the investor relations department. Erfurth also has extensive experience in corporate finance and equity capital markets gained in his previous role as analyst at Dresdner Bank. “With its convincing equity story, dynamic growth, attractive margins, SCHOTT Pharma is a true success story, and I look forward to joining the team. Together, we will continue to deepen the established relationships with investors and analysts and help key stakeholders to understand SCHOTT Pharma's strategy and its role as a pioneer in one of the fastest growing markets of the pharma industry,” said Tobias Erfurth.

About SCHOTT Pharma Human health matters. That is why SCHOTT Pharma designs solutions grounded in science to ensure that medications are safe and easy to use for people around the world. The portfolio comprises drug containment solutions and delivery systems for injectable drugs ranging from prefillable glass and polymer syringes to cartridges, vials, and ampoules. Every day, a team of over 4,600 people from over 60 nations works at SCHOTT Pharma to contribute to global healthcare. The company is represented in all main pharmaceutical hubs with 16 manufacturing sites in Europe, North and South America, and Asia. With over 1,000 patents and technologies developed in-house and a state-of-the-art R&D center in Switzerland, the company is focused on developing innovations for the future. SCHOTT Pharma AG & Co. KGaA is headquartered in Mainz, Germany and listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange as part of the SDAX. It is part of SCHOTT AG, which is owned by the Carl Zeiss Foundation. In light of this spirit, SCHOTT Pharma is committed to sustainable development for society and the environment and has the strategic goal of becoming climate-neutral by 2030. Currently, SCHOTT Pharma has over 1,800 customers including the top 30 leading pharma manufacturers for injectable drugs and generated revenue of EUR 899 million in the fiscal year 2023.

Press contact Joana Kornblum Media Relations Tel.: +49 151/29223552 E-Mail: ...



Investor contact Jasko Terzic, CFA Senior Manager Investor Relations E-Mail: ...



