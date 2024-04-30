EQS-News: Shelly Group AD / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

30.04.2024 / 17:00 CET/CEST

Shelly Group convenes Annual General Meeting



Sofia / Munich, 30

April 2024 – Shelly Group AD (Ticker SLYG / ISIN: BG1100003166 ) (“Shelly Group” /“the Company“), a provider of IoT and smart building solutions based in Sofia, Bulgaria, convenes its Annual General Meeting to be held on 4 June 2024 at 10.00 CEST / 11.00 EEST in Sofia, Bulgaria.



Shelly Group AD is a technology holding company that stands for innovation through the development, manufacture, and distribution of high-quality IoT products. End users and their needs are always at the heart of development. Shelly Group was founded in Bulgaria and works with a team of young, talented developers who are dedicated to producing competitive and user-friendly products. The Group consists of 6 subsidiary companies and has offices in Bulgaria, Germany, and Slovenia as well as in China and USA. Shelly Group's products have already conquered over 100 markets. Shelly Group AD has been listed on the Bulgarian Stock Exchange since December 2016 and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange as of November 2021 where its shares are traded under GSIN A2DGX9, ISIN BG1100003166, ticker SLYG.



Contact Investor Relations

CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH

Sven Pauly

Phone: +49 89 125 09 0331

Mail: ...



