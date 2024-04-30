|
Invibes Advertising : 2024/2025 financial agenda.
2024/2025 financial agenda
London, 30 April 2024 - Invibes Advertising (Invibes), an advanced technology company specialising in digital advertising, today announces its financial agenda for 2024/2025:
July 24, 2024: 2024 half-year revenue September 25, 2024: 2024 half-year results October 23, 2024: 2024 Q3 revenue January 22, 2025: 2024 full-year revenue March 26, 2025: 2024 full-year results
All publications are disclosed after the close of trading.
About Invibes Advertising
Invibes Advertising (Invibes) is an international technology company specialising in digital advertising innovation.
Founded on the philosophy that advertising efficiency comes from being truly innovative and naturally engaging to users, Invibes has developed an integrated technology platform for brands to reach consumers through impactful in-feed advertising.
Invibes delivers advertising that creates positive attention by harnessing the power of big data, innovative in-feed formats, wide reach and extensive intelligence services.
Pioneering the way in sustainable advertising, Invibes also offers a unique solution to offset campaign emissions through its Carbon-Neutral label.
In order to partner with some of the greatest brands in the world, like Amazon, Bacardi, Dell, IKEA and Toyota, we rely on even greater people. At Invibes we strive to maintain an energetic, open environment that fosters a culture of ideation, growth and #GoodVibes, that shines straight through to our clients.
Invibes Advertising is listed on the Euronext Stock Exchange (Ticker: ALINV – ISIN: BE0974299316)
Kris Vlaemynck, co-CEO
Kris Vlaemynck, co-CEO
| EQS News Service