ORDINARY ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF GRENKE AG APPROVES ALL AGENDA ITEMS

ORDINARY ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF GRENKE AG APPROVES ALL AGENDA ITEMS Moritz Grenke elected as Deputy Chair of the Supervisory Board Baden-Baden, April 30, 2024: GRENKE AG, a global financing partner for small and medium-sized enterprises, today held its 24th Annual General Meeting. The shareholders of GRENKE AG resolved a dividend distribution of EUR 0.47 per share (2023: EUR 0.45) and approved all other agenda items by a large majority. Dr Sebastian Hirsch, CEO of GRENKE AG, highlighted the successes of the 2023 financial year in his speech:“Despite the persistent geopolitical and macroeconomic challenges, we've achieved the turnaround! We

succeeded in generating EUR 2.6 billion in new business last year. With this impressive increase of over

12 percent, we are building on the long-term growth momentum established in recent decades, placing us on track for further sustainable growth in earnings and enterprise value.” He additionally addressed the 2030 strategy:“We want to develop the leasing market substantially. Our aim is not just to gain market share. We want to convince SME decision-makers that leasing is part of the solution to making the urgently needed investments in the global upcoming digital and ecological transformation and to see this as an opportunity and turn it into a competitive advantage.” In addition to the discharge of the Board of Directors and Supervisory Board, the agenda also included the election of two Supervisory Board members. Dr Ljiljana Mitic was re-elected as a member of the Supervisory Board for a five-year term until the end of the 2029 Annual General Meeting. Manfred Piontke was elected to the Supervisory Board for a three-year term. BDO AG Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft, Hamburg, was appointed as the auditor and the auditor of the sustainability reporting for the current financial year. The level of attendance at the time of voting was 72.42%

(2023: 78.39%). The voting results for all of the agenda items are available online under the heading than 250 shareholders attended the event at Kongresshaus Baden-Baden. At its meeting today, the Supervisory Board, elected Moritz Grenke as Deputy Chair of the Supervisory Board following this year's Annual General Meeting. Further details on the curricula vitae of all Supervisory Board members and the composition of the committees can be viewed and accessed on the company's website at FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:



ABOUT GRENKE



The GRENKE Group (GRENKE) is a global financing partner for small and medium-sized companies. As a one-stop shop for customers, GRENKE's products range from flexible small-ticket leasing and demand-driven bank products to convenient factoring. Fast and easy processing and personal contact with customers and partners are at the centre of GRENKE's activities.

Founded in 1978 in Baden-Baden, the Group operates in more than 30 countries and employs approximately 2,100 staff (measured in terms of full-time equivalents) worldwide. GRENKE shares are listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN DE000A161N30).



