EQS-News: tonies SE / Key word(s): Personnel

tonies SE proposes five existing Supervisory Board members for re-election by the Annual General Meeting and plans to change its composition.

30.04.2024 / 18:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

tonies SE proposes five existing Supervisory Board members for re-election by the Annual General Meeting and plans to change its composition.

tonies SE proposes five existing members for re-election by the upcoming Annual General Meeting

Anna Dimitrova steps down as Chairwoman and hands over to current Vice Chairman Christian Bailly Dr. Thilo Fleck steps down as Supervisory Board member LUXEMBOURG, 30 April 2024 // tonies SE ("tonies"), the leading international digital audio platform for children with the award-winning Toniebox, 24 April 2024 sent out the invitation to this year's Annual General Meeting on May 29, 2024, and proposes re-election of five of its existing members. Simultaneously, tonies announced that Anna Dimitrova, Chairwoman of tonies SE's Supervisory Board, has decided not to stand for re-election to the company's Supervisory Board. Dimitrova commented on her decision: "In the last two and a half years I was very privileged to serve tonies as the first Chairwoman of the Supervisory Board. Right from the start of my mandate external crises and geopolitical shocks created a number of headwinds for the young and newly listed company. And yet we recorded strong revenue growth leading to the company becoming profitable in 2023 and paving the way to be cash positive in 2024. In parallel, we enabled the transition from the founders to the new CEO, Tobias Wann. In this backdrop, I have decided that now is the time for me to move on. While it is with a heavy heart that I step down from this role, I am confident that our new CEO and an experienced Supervisory Board, the company is in an excellent strategic position and poised for continued success and growth. I also learnt something for life: As long as you can continuously amaze children you can outlast all challenges." Anna Dimitrova served in various leadership roles over more than 20 years with Vodafone, including CFO of Vodafone Germany and Group Financial Controller of Vodafone Plc. As of January 1, 2024, she has been appointed Chief Financial Officer of Deutsche Glasfaser. Since tonies SE's IPO in 2021, Dimitrova has played a key role in the success story of tonies as Chairwoman of the Supervisory Board. Thanks to her extensive experience, she brought invaluable insights and made significant contributions, especially during the formative years of the company's journey as a public company. tonies SE would like to express its sincere gratitude to Anna Dimitrova for her guidance and dedication. Dimitrova's successor as Chairman of the Supervisory Board shall be Christian Bailly, subject to his re-election by the Annual General Meeting and his subsequent election by the newly formed Supervisory Board. Bailly is currently Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board and, like Dimitrova, a member of the Supervisory Board since 2021. He is also Managing Partner of Armira, tonies SE's largest shareholder. In addition to Dimitrova, Dr. Thilo Fleck, a tonies companion from the very early days and a member of the Supervisory Board since 2021, will leave the Board. tonies SE would like to thank Thilo Fleck for everything he has done for the tonies. With his extensive legal experience and personal commitment, he has delivered outstanding service. Thilo Fleck explains: "It has been an honor to serve tonies since its inception by its two Co-founders and former Co-CEOs, Patric Fassbender and Marcus Stahl. Witnessing the company's growth from its early stages to its successful IPO and the impressive international growth since then has been a truly rewarding journey. I am grateful for the opportunity to have been a part of this incredible story, and I leave with cherished memories and deep appreciation for the dedication and passion of the two Co-founders and the entire team at tonies."

About tonies tonies® is the world's largest interactive audio platform for children with around 6.8 million Tonieboxes and 82 million Tonies sold. The intuitive and award-winning audio system has changed the way young children play and learn independently with its child-safe, wireless, and screen-free approach. Tonieboxes have been activated in over 100 countries, the content portfolio includes more than 1,100 Tonies figurines in several languages.

Investor Relations Contact Manuel Bösing Head of Investor Relations Phone: +4915157846012 Mail: ...



30.04.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: tonies SE 9 rue de Bitbourg 1273 Luxembourg Germany ISIN: LU2333563281, LU2333564099, WKN: A3CM2W, A3GRR1, Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1893067



End of News EQS News Service