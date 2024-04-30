Esgbreaks Energy And Water Development Corp. (EAWD) Selects IBN As Corporate Communications Partner

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Energy and Water Development (OTCQB: EAWD) , a pioneering green-tech engineering company focused on creating solutions for water and energy needs in challenging environments, is partnering with IBN to enhance its corporate communications. According to the announcement, EAWD is focused on strengthening its corporate communications and has chosen IBN to support those efforts. IBN is widely recognized for its multifaceted financial news and publishing services. IBN will work with EAWD to leverage its expansive network to enhance the company's visibility and outreach to stakeholders. IBN's network includes more than 5,000 key syndication outlets, an array of newsletters, numerous social media channels and more. EAWD has built a reputation for its innovative approach in the engineering sector; the company develops water and energy systems by integrating existing technologies with proprietary patent-pending system configurations and technical expertise. The company then customizes these systems to meet specific client needs. EAWD has successfully implemented projects in Mexico and Germany and has additional deployments underway. Accredited by the United Nations, EAWD offers comprehensive services including design, construction, maintenance and specialized consulting.

To view the full press release, visit



About Energy and Water Development Corp.

Energy and Water Development (“EAWD”) is a global leader in providing engineered solutions for water scarcity and energy challenges, utilizing proven technologies to deliver tailored solutions. The company's services encompass design, construction and maintenance, catering to a diverse clientele including private sector businesses, government agencies and non-governmental organizations (“NGOs”). EAWD has offices in the United States, Germany and Mexico, and is expanding its influence in Latin America. For more information about the company, please visit

.

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to EAWD are available in the company's newsroom at



About ESGWireNews

ESGWireNews

(“ESG”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on the Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) sector and public companies committed to sustainable corporate practices.

ESGWireNews

is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, ESG is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, ESG brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. ESG is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from ESGWireNews, text“ESG” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the ESGWireNews website applicable to all content provided by ESG, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

ESGWireNews

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

...

ESGWireNews is powered by

IBN