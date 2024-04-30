Techmediabreaks Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ: AMST) Partners With Volunteer State Community College To Launch AI, Technical Training Programs

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Amesite (NASDAQ: AMST) , a leading artificial intelligence (“AI”) software company offering a cloud-based learning platform for business and education markets, has launched nondegree AI and technical training programs for industry certification and workforce development in partnership with Volunteer State Community College. The AI and technical training programs are“vital for the workforce development needs of the state of Tennessee and beyond,” noted officials from Volunteer State Community College. The college chose to partner with Amesite to support its efforts to lead the communities it serves in the adoption and utilization of AI. According to the announcement, these programs will support Vol State in its focus on enrollment and student success and in offering AI and technology skills that are essential for the rapidly changing global workforce landscape. Volunteer State Community College is a public, two-year community college located just north of Nashville, Tennessee; the college currently includes four campus locations in Gallatin, Livingston, Cookeville and Springfield with more than 100 programs offered to its 7,000-plus students.“We are pleased to be able to partner with a growing number of colleges across the nation, including Vol State,” said Amesite CEO Dr. Ann Marie Sastry in the press release.“Tennessee is among the top 10 states in population growth, and Amesite's footprint in high-growth regions is a key part of our strategy. Workforce readiness is essential in the competition for talent, and we are confident that Vol State will be successful in their ambitions to drive economic success for the region.”
About Amesite Inc.
Amesite, an education-tech SaaS company, offers its proprietary learning platform and content services to deploy affordable and effective artificial intelligence (“AI”) for white-labeled online learning programs for colleges and universities. The company's technology platform leverages cutting-edge AI to offer an innovative out-of-the box, AI-powered learning ecosystem, complete with 24/7 learner support, up-to-date content and ready-to-go programs to quickly deploy and generate revenue. With the announcement of NurseMagic(TM), Amesite has entered the business-to-consumer (“B2C”) AI-app market. Amesite has also announced its intention to deliver other apps on its infrastructure including a public safety app that includes training and preparedness for active shooter response. For more information about the company, please visit .
