Biomednewsbreaks Healthlynked Corp. (HLYK) Announces Strategic Partnership With IBN

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) HealthLynked (OTCQB: HLYK) , a trailblazer in healthcare technology, today announced that it has joined forces with IBN, a leading financial news and publishing company, to enhance HYLK shareholder communication and spotlight the company's unique technologies for improving healthcare. The collaboration is set to enhance HealthLynked's corporate communication efforts and elevate its visibility within the investment community.

"It is critical for HealthLynked to increase our visibility among investors to support our mission of transforming healthcare through innovative technology. This partnership with IBN is a pivotal step towards realizing that vision," said Dr. Michael Dent, CEO of HealthLynked.

About HealthLynked

Corp.

HealthLynked is committed to revolutionizing healthcare on a global scale. Its mission is twofold: to transform the healthcare landscape into a system characterized by exceptional efficiency and superior patient care, and to cultivate a patient-centric network that places individuals at the forefront of their health management. By integrating cutting-edge technology and fostering connectivity, HealthLynked enables patients not just to participate in their healthcare journey, but also to contribute actively to medical research. This innovative approach facilitates the development of treatments for life-altering diseases and accelerates medical breakthroughs.

The company's network empowers patients with unprecedented control over their medical data, promoting an environment of collaboration where each contribution has the potential to drive significant advancements in health and wellness. Through this pioneering model, HealthLynked is dedicated to securing a healthier future for generations to come, making each patient not only a beneficiary of this system but also a contributor to the global health community.

