Techmediabreaks Exro Technologies Inc. (TSX: EXRO) (OTCQB: EXROF) Receives Pacepilot Innovation To Watch Award

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Exro Technologies (TSX: EXRO) (OTCQB: EXROF) , a leading clean-technology company that develops new-generation, power-control electronics that expand the capabilities of electric motors and batteries, has been recognized with a 2024 Automotive News PACEpilot Innovation to Watch award. Exro was announced as a PACEpilot Innovation to Watch award winner for its Coil Driver(TM) Electric Vehicle (“EV”) Traction Inverter; the announcement was made at the annual Automotive News PACEpilot Innovation to Watch competition awards ceremony held in

Detroit

on

April 29, 2024.

According to the announcement, the award recognizes postpilot, precommercial innovations that are set to disrupt and revolutionize the automotive space, and this year's award noted that the honor“highlights Exro's dedication to empowering automakers in delivering top-performing, efficient electric vehicles.” Exro's Coil Driver is designed to enhance EV performance at high speed while providing better starting torque and climbing power at low speed, resulting in improved operational efficiencies and extended range. Presented by Automotive News, the PACEpilot competition is open to suppliers and startups that invent products, software/IT systems or processes that have the capacity to transform the automotive industry.“Exro is honored to be recognized as a 2024 Automotive News PACEpilot Innovation to Watch for its Coil Driver EV Traction Inverter,” said Exro CEO

Sue Ozdemir in the press release.“This prestigious industry recognition is a testament to our dedication to advancing clean-energy solutions and the transformative potential of our technology. As a PACEpilot award winner, we are further inspired in empowering automakers to deliver top-performing, efficient electric vehicles.”

To view the full press release, visit

About

Exro

Technologies

Inc.

Exro Technologies is a leading clean-technology company that has developed new-generation, power-control electronics that change how the world optimizes energy by expanding the capabilities of electric motors and batteries. The company's innovative technologies serve to bridge the performance-cost gap in e-mobility - Exro's

Coil Driver(TM) - and stationary energy storage - Exro's Cell Driver (TM) - and act to accelerate adoption toward a circular electrified economy by delivering more with less, minimum energy for maximum results. For more information about the company, please visit .

