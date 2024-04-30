(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) FSD Pharma (NASDAQ: HUGE) (CSE: HUGE) (FRA: 0K9A) , a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building a portfolio of innovative assets and biotech solutions for the treatment of challenging neurodegenerative, inflammatory and metabolic disorders, has entered into agreement with Florida-based Applied Science and Performance Institute (“ASPI”). The agreement outlines plans to conduct a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled crossover study designed to assess the safety and efficacy of FSD Pharma's unbuzzd(TM). The study will be conducted with healthy volunteers in an induced state of alcohol intoxication. A unique dietary supplement with natural ingredients, vitamins and Generally Recognized as Safe (“GRAS”) ingredients, unbuzzd exhibits potential to enhance cognition and replenish cofactors needed for alcohol metabolism; it may also accelerate alcohol metabolism in the body.“We are thrilled to be working with ASPI's agile and experienced team to conduct this study given their expertise in clinical trials with dietary supplements in the health and wellness industry,” said FSD Pharma founder and CEO Zeeshan Saeed in the press release.“This trial marks a key milestone and we believe is important in establishing our company as a leader in products targeting alcohol intoxication.”

To view the full press release, visit



About FSD Pharma Inc.

FSD is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building a portfolio of innovative assets and biotech solutions for the treatment of challenging neurodegenerative and metabolic disorders and alcohol misuse disorders with drug candidates in different stages of development. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Lucid Psycheceuticals Inc. (“Lucid”), FSD is focused on the research and development of its lead compound, Lucid-MS (formerly Lucid-21-302) (“Lucid-MS”). Lucid-MS is a patented new chemical entity shown in preclinical models to prevent and reverse myelin degradation, the underlying mechanism of multiple sclerosis. FSD Pharma has also licensed unbuzzd(TM), a proprietary formulation of natural ingredients, vitamins and minerals to help with liver and brain function for the purposes of quickly relieving individuals from the effects of alcohol consumption for use in the consumer recreational sector, to Celly Nutrition Corp; FSD Pharma is entitled to a royalty on the revenue generated by Celly Nu from sales of products created using the technology rights granted under the licensing agreement. FSD Pharma continues its R&D activities to develop novel formulations for alcohol-misuse disorders and continues the development of such treatments for use in the healthcare sector.

FSD Pharma also maintains a portfolio of strategic investments through its wholly owned subsidiary, FSD Strategic Investments Inc., which represent loans secured by residential or commercial property. For more information about the company, please visit

.

About BioMedWire

BioMedWire

(“BMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on the latest developments in the Biotechnology (BioTech), Biomedical Sciences (BioMed) and Life Sciences sectors. It is one of 60+ brands within the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, BMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, BMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

BMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from BioMedWire,“Biotech” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the BioMedWire website applicable to all content provided by BMW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

BioMedWire

San Francisco, CA



415.949.5050 Office

...

BioMedWire is powered by

IBN