Tinygemsbreaks Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ: KSCP) Deploys Emergency Communication Devices At California College

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Knightscope (NASDAQ: KSCP) , an innovator in robotics and artificial intelligence (“AI”) technologies focused on public safety, announced that it has deployed 37 K1 Blue Light Towers at Rio Hondo College in Whittier, California. According to the announcement, the fully wireless systems require no expensive infrastructure as they are powered by integrated solar panels, and all equipment is covered under a full-service maintenance plan, which begins after the initial one-year warranty period.

The announcement reads,“College and university officials prioritize campus safety to ensure a secure and enjoyable environment for students, faculty and visitors. Emergency communications play a vital role in that mission by providing an extra layer of protection with reliable, one-touch access to services such as police, fire and EMS. Those on campus at Rio Hondo are encouraged to use the new Blue Light Towers without hesitation in times of danger, personal crisis, medical emergencies, to report suspicious behavior or activities, or for accidents.”

About Knightscope, Inc.

Knightscope builds cutting-edge technologies to improve public safety, and its long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world.

