Esgbreaks Laredo Oil Inc.'S (LRDC) Subsidiary Secures Permit For Midfork Well

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Laredo Oil (OTC: LRDC) , an exploration and production company, today announced that the state of Montana issued to Hell Creek Crude LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Laredo Oil (“HCC”), a permit to drill the Reddig 11-21 well in the Midfork field located in Valley County, Montana. According to the announcement, this is the first of three production wells planned to be drilled and operated by HCC in the Midfork field.“This permit issuance now allows HCC to quickly move ahead with developing what we expect to be multiple wells in the Midfork area,” said Mark See, chairman and CEO of Laredo Oil.“We are coordinating with Texakoma Exploration and Production LLC on their continuing drilling program in the Lustre field for drill rig schedule and mobilization to achieve lower drilling costs. The expectation is that the Reddig 11-21 well will spud in early June of 2024 and be in production by mid-summer.”

To view the full press release, visit

About Laredo Oil Inc.

Laredo Oil is an oil exploration and production company primarily engaged in acquisition and exploration efforts for mineral properties. In addition to pursuing conventional recovery methods in selected oil fields, Laredo Oil plans to locate and acquire mature oil fields, with the intention of recovering“stranded” oil using enhanced recovery methods. Laredo Oil's common stock is listed on the Pink Sheets under the symbol LRDC. For more information about the company, visit .

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to LRDC are available in the company's newsroom at

About ESGWireNews

ESGWireNews

(“ESG”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on the Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) sector and public companies committed to sustainable corporate practices.

ESGWireNews

is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, ESG is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, ESG brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. ESG is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from ESGWireNews, text“ESG” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the ESGWireNews website applicable to all content provided by ESG, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

ESGWireNews

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

...

ESGWireNews is powered by

IBN