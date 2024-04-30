Greencarnewsbreaks - Gratomic Inc. (TSX.V: GRAT) (OTCQX: CBULF) (FSE: CB82) Retains Government Liaison Consultant

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Gratomic (TSX.V: GRAT) (OTCQX: CBULF) (FSE: CB82) , a multinational company with projects in Namibia, Brazil and Canada, today announced that it has retained Mr. Ndelineekela Helao Shivolo as a government liaison consultant. Shivolo, a seasoned geoscientist, registered with the Geoscience Council of Namibia and a proud member of the Geological Society of Namibia, will assist and strengthen the company's relationship with the government of the Republic of Namibia in respect to the company's Aukam Graphite Project. Shivolo brings to the table over a decade of diverse experience spanning both the public and private sectors, as well as a wealth of expertise in geology, mineral exploration and business management.
To view the full press release, visit
About Gratomic Inc.
Gratomic is a multinational company with projects in Namibia, Brazil and Canada. The company aims to become a leading graphite supplier and to secure a strong position in the electric vehicle battery supply chain through the development of its flagship Aukam graphite mine and ongoing exploration at the Capim Grosso property. Gratomic will continue to explore graphite opportunities that show the potential to produce the specific flake size and purity required for active anodes. For more information about the company, visit .
About GreenCarStocks
GreenCarStocks
(“GCS”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on electric vehicles (“EVs”) and the green energy sector. It is one of 60+ brands within
the
Dynamic Brand Portfolio
@
IBN
that delivers :
(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via
InvestorWire
to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;
(2) article and
editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;
(3) enhanced
press release enhancement
to ensure maximum impact ;
(4)
social media distribution
via IBN to millions of social media followers ;
and (5) a full array of tailored
corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, GCS is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, GCS brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. GCS is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.
To receive SMS alerts from GreenCarStocks, text“Green” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)
For more information, please visit
Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the GreenCarStocks website applicable to all content provided by GCS, wherever published or re-published:
/Disclaimer
GreenCarStocks
Los Angeles, CA
310.299.1717 Office
...
GreenCarStocks is powered by
IBN
MENAFN30042024000224011066ID1108157864
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.