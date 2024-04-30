Investornewsbreaks Dealflow Events Announces Dates, Agenda For Upcoming Annual SPAC Conference

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) DealFlow Events, host of more than 200 conferences, seminars and webcasts on a variety of financial topics, has released information regarding its upcoming SPAC Conference 2024. The premier event will be on June 11–12, 2024, in New York City. According to the announcement, the seventh annual event is designed to gather a variety of investors, private companies and finance professionals who will delve into the latest trends within the SPAC industry. The event agenda features expert keynote presentations and speakers, including Dan Nash, cofounder of Cohen Capital Markets; Steve Levine, CEO at EarlyBird Capital; Ed Kovary, head of SPAC Capital Markets at BTIG; and Mark Schwartz, SPAC Capital Markets advisory leader at Ernst & Young. Presentations cover topics such as“Elements of a Seamless and Successful SPAC Transaction,”“Distressed Opportunities in Cross-Border SPAC Acquisitions” and“State of the Market – SPACs Yesterday, Today, and Tomorrow.” In addition, this year's agenda includes a unique opportunity for private companies considering a SPAC merger to network with the largest group of dealmakers in the business.

About DealFlow Events

DealFlow Events is widely recognized as a symbol of quality. For more than two decades, DealFlow has created events that feature exclusive networking, education and business-development opportunities. In addition, DealFlow Events has produced more than 200 conferences, seminars and webcasts covering a variety of financial topics. These events are the signature programs in their respective markets, offering high-quality content and professional networking opportunities. To learn more about the company, please visit .

