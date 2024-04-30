The 2024 Dezhou High-Quality Development Conference For Cultural And Tourism Industries Starts

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) On April 27, 2024, the cultural and tourism sector of Dezhou City witnessed a grand event-the 2024 Dezhou High-Quality Development Conference for Cultural and Tourism Industries. The conference invited media reporters from different countries to participate, aiming to showcase the cultural charm and tourism highlights of Dezhou City to the world.







During this grand event, journalists including ASGHAR Muhammad from the Associated Press of Pakistan, Desca Lidya Natalia from Antara News Agency of Indonesia, MD Sabbir Ahamed from Bangladesh News Agency, and accompanied translator Jasmine Bade Shrestha from Nepal, witnessed a new chapter in the high-quality development of Dezhou City's cultural and tourism industry.







The conference featured a rich and colorful agenda. Journalists first traveled to the Canal Ancient Street Square, where the“Hoping Shandong, Hospitable Dezhou” 2024 Tourism Product Exhibition and Yellow River Grand Fair were taking place. The ancient streets and a wide array of exhibits allowed the journalists to experience the profound historical and cultural heritage of Dezhou. Subsequently, the group visited Suluo Royal Garden, Dezhou Antique City Market, Dezhou Cultural and Creative Park, Dezhou Harmony Canal Museum Cluster, and Jianke Garden to gain deeper insights into Dezhou's culture and tourism resources.







Following that, the journalists arrived at Fanlu Academy to attend the opening ceremony of the 2024 Dezhou High-Quality Development Conference for Cultural and Tourism Industries. During the ceremony, leaders from Shandong Province and Dezhou City delivered passionate speeches, introducing the development of Dezhou's cultural and tourism industry and its future plans. This was followed by a series of splendid artistic performances and showcases that heightened the atmosphere at the venue.







As night fell, an exquisite dinner allowed the journalists to savor Dezhou's culinary culture. After the dinner, they boarded ancient-style cruise ships to admire the night view of the Beijing-Hangzhou Grand Canal, experiencing the unique charm of Dezhou's canal scenery. On the ship, they also visited the campsites on both sides of the Grand Canal, enjoying band performances and fantastic shows from the University Student Art Festival.







This conference not only showcased the abundant tourism resources and profound cultural heritage of Dezhou City but also provided a platform for communication and cooperation between Dezhou City and media from various countries. Through media coverage, Dezhou's tourism image and cultural charm will be more widely disseminated, attracting more tourists to come and explore.