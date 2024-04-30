PHCC Organises ASD Awareness Event In Collaboration With Qatar Foundation

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Primary Health Care Corporation (PHCC), commemorated the World Autism Day by organising a range of activities aimed at raising and enhancing awareness of autism spectrum disorders (ASD) and the relevant services.

Dr Sadriya al-Kohji, senior community medicine consultant and assistant medical director for child and adolescent health at the PHC noted that PHCC health centres marked this day by organising various awareness activities. It included the provision of sensory rooms for children in certain health centres allowing them to engage in enjoyable experience as well as the dissemination of awareness messages about ASD services offered by PHCC which were also shared on PHCC social media platforms.

In addition, Dr al-Kohji highlighted that this year, the World Autism Day was celebrated on April 27 in collaboration with the Qatar Foundation. The event was held at Al Shaqab headquarters and featured various activities by PHCC, including health education, raising awareness of autism spectrum disorder by experienced physicians and employees, dissemination of educational materials, interactive games, distribution of sensory toys and delivery of relevant educational content.

MENAFN30042024000067011011ID1108157846