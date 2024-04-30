Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Which Party Will Benefit Minority Votes In Thiruvananthapuram?

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Thiruvananthapuram:

The LDF, UDF, and BJP express shared concern and optimism over the high voter turnout in the coastal region of Thiruvananthapuram. Each front emphasizes the significant role of minority votes in determining victory or defeat. Regardless of the outcome, all fronts view the margin of victory as slim. This constituency didn't feature prominently in the last polling turnout, however this time, there was increased participation, especially in coastal areas like Parassala, Neyyatinkara, and Kovalam, where the polling percentage exceeded seventy percent. The three fronts assert that these assembly constituencies, pivotal for coastal residents' votes, have shown strong support.

The UDF is confident that the Latin and Muslim votes, which previously contributed significantly to Shashi Tharoor's large majority in the elections, have remained with him this time around. Despite potential setbacks in areas like Nemom, Vattiyoorkavu, and Thiruvananthapuram Central, the UDF believes that it can secure victory with the support of the coastal region's votes.

The LDF is confident in its prospects across all seven assembly constituencies. There's a belief within the camp that there's a strong wave favoring the LDF, particularly in the southern constituencies of the district where the Left has historically held a strong foothold.

The NDA asserts that Shashi Tharoor's vote banks were initially split in two. The BJP anticipates significant victories in Nemam, Vattiyoorkavu, and other constituencies, with progress expected in Kazhakootam and Thiruvananthapuram Central. It's believed that opposition to the incumbent MP in the coastal region will work in favor of BJP candidate Rajeev Chandrasekhar. Overall, all three fronts acknowledge that regardless of calculations, victory will likely be achieved with a majority of less than twenty thousand votes.

