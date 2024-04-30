PM Modi Slams Opposition For Misuse Of AI, Says Fake Videos Being Sold In 'Mohabbat Ki Dukaan' (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asserted that adversaries, unable to challenge the BJP-led government directly, are resorting to the misuse of technology to propagate fabricated videos on social media.

“Now their condition is such that as their lies aren't working, they are using my face and with the help of artificial intelligence, selling fake videos in their "mohabbat ki dukaan”. This shop of lies must be shut down,” PM Modi said while addressing an election rally in

Dharashiv district of Maharashtra.

"Opponents are using artificial intelligence to distort quotes of leaders like me," he added.

PM Modi's comments come in the wake of a viral doctored video of Home Minister Amit Shah purportedly seen announcing the curtailment of reservation rights of the SCs, STs and OBCs.

Earlier today, the Mumbai Police

registered a case against the Maharashtra Youth Congress' social media handle and 16 others for allegedly sharing the deepfake video of the BJP leader.

According to an official, a complaint regarding this matter was lodged by Mumbai BJP functionary Pratik Karpe at the Bandra Kurla Complex cyber police station on Monday.

The complainant alleges that the deepfake video of Shah was fabricated, disseminated widely on the internet, and shared with malicious intent to defame the Union minister.

Contrary to the manipulated video's claims, the original speech by Shah had entirely different content and implications, stated the complainant. Shah had actually mentioned that if the BJP comes to power, they would abolish unconstitutional Muslim reservation and extend these rights to SCs, STs, and OBCs in Telangana.

Karpe asserted that the accused individuals circulated a deepfake version of the speech across various social media platforms.

The complainant urged the police to promptly remove the deepfake video and take legal action against those responsible for spreading it, alleging that it caused discord, animosity, and hatred among different caste groups.

Based on the complaint, a case has been registered at the BKC cyber police station under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act against the social media account of Maharashtra Youth Congress and 16 others who allegedly shared the deepfake video on various platforms.

An investigation into the matter is currently underway, as stated by the official.

Deepfake videos are altered to convincingly misrepresent individuals as saying or doing things they did not actually say or do.