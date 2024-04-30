Kerala SSLC Results 2024 To Be Announced On May 8

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Board will release the SSLC result 2024 on May 8.

The Higher Secondary Exam results are set to be announced on May 9, with both the Higher Secondary and Vocational Higher Secondary results being declared at 3 pm. Additionally, the SSLC results will also be released on the same day. Notably, the SSLC results will be announced 11 days earlier than the previous year.

More than 4 lakh students appeared in the Kerala SSLC this year. 1,43,557 are from government schools, 2,55,360 are from aided schools and 28,188 are from unaided schools.

The exams are held in 2995 centers in the state along with nine in Lakshadweep and seven in the Gulf region. The Kerala government also launched a toll-free helpline number for parents and students during the examination.

The overall pass percentage for the year 2023 was 99.70 percent.