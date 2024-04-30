Shocking! User Shares Photo Of Pani Puri For Whopping Rs 333 At Mumbai's International Airport; Sparks Debate

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) n X user's revelation has left food enthusiasts stunned. Street food prices at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport (CSIA) have soared to astonishing levels. A user on the social media platform 'X' shared their disbelief after encountering steep costs for popular snacks like pani puri, dahi puri, and sev puri at the airport.

The post showcased a plate of these street food items, with each plate containing eight pieces priced at a whopping Rs 333. This stark contrast to the usual prices of Rs 25 to Rs 50 for such snacks left many in shock. The user lamented, "Real estate is expensive for food stalls at the CSIA Mumbai airport - but I didn't know it was THIS expensive (sic)."

Following the post's viral spread, netizens chimed in with their perspectives. One user explained the factors driving these inflated prices, citing airport shares, maintenance charges, operational costs, utility bills, and salaries as contributors. This breakdown revealed that the shop likely retains only Rs 33 out of the Rs 333 charged for a plate.

In response to the outcry, others criticized what they deemed as deliberate price gouging. Users pointed out that airport owners typically lease concessions to intermediary operators, who in turn lease space to various food brands. Some expressed hope for direct deals between airports and brands to reduce prices.

This incident recalls a previous controversy where a Mumbai restaurant faced scrutiny for selling dosas and buttermilk at exorbitant prices ranging from Rs 600 to Rs 620, further highlighting concerns over inflated food costs in certain settings.