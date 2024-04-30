Prajwal Revanna 'Sex Videos' Row: Shocking Revelation By His Car Driver

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The ongoing saga surrounding the alleged obscene video involving MP Prajwal Revanna has taken a new twist with revelations made by his former car driver, Kartik. Kartik, who had been in Revanna's employ for over fifteen years, stepped forward with a bombshell accusation, implicating lawyer Devaraje Gowda in the leaked pen drive containing the controversial video footage.

Recalling his tumultuous experience, Kartik disclosed how he had suffered injustices at the hands of Revanna's family, including the alleged theft of his land and assault on his wife. Feeling abandoned and desperate for recourse, he turned to Devaraj Gowda, who was known to be in legal opposition to Revanna's family.

However, Kartik's trust in Devaraj Gowda seemed misplaced when he handed over a copy of the contentious video, believing it would be used for legal purposes. Nevertheless, Kartik now finds himself entangled in a web of accusations, with fingers pointing at him for the video's dissemination.

Amidst the turmoil, Car driver Kartik made a crucial appearance before the Special Investigation Team (SIT), armed with documents to support his claims. The SIT, tasked with unravelling the truth behind the scandal, grilled Kartik for insights into the origin and distribution of the incriminating footage.