(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.

President of Iraq, Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid, welcomed four newly appointed ambassadors to Iraq at Salam Palace in Baghdad on Monday, April 29, 2024:



Bahrain Ambassador Khalid Ahmed al-Mansour;

Malta Ambassador George A. Said Zammit;

Portugal Ambassador Fernando d'Orey; and Angola Ambassador Jose Martinez.

Separate ceremonies were held earlier in the day during which the ambassadors presented their credentials.

According to President Rashid, Iraq is committed to building balanced and productive relations with its neighbors and the rest of the world, based on mutual respect and cooperation in many areas in the pursuit of a common objective.

His Excellency conveyed his best wishes to the ambassadors for successful terms in Baghdad. He reaffirmed Iraq's readiness to develop ties and continue coordinating with their countries on various topics of mutual concern.

For their part, the ambassadors expressed the eagerness of their countries to develop ties on matters of shared concern. They said they were prepared to exert all efforts to enhance relations with Iraq.

(Source: Office of the Iraqi President)

The post Four new Ambassadors to Iraq first appeared on Iraq Business News .