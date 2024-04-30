(MENAFN- Baystreet) Biotech Firms Intensify Efforts as Breast Cancer Strikes Younger Patients at Alarming Rate

Tuesday's Biggest Movers: TSLA, ALB, DPZ, DJT, and GOOG

Over the past weekend, Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk traveled to China to solidify support for the company's self-driving software. The firm reached a deal with Baidu (BIDU) to access the local search company's mapping license for data collection on Chinese roads.

Despite Wells Fargo analyst Colin Langan calling TSLA stock's rally, which rose by 15% on Monday, overdone, expect shares to move big again today.

Renewed buying in Tesla temporarily lifted other EV stocks. Lithium miner Albemarle (ALB) added 7.57% yesterday. Unless the firm posts strong quarterly results, take advantage of the rally and avoid ALB stock.

Online pizza firm Domino's Pizza (DPZ) reported revenue of $1.08 billion in its Q1 report. It earned $3.58 a share. DPZ stock is an excellent long-term holding. Strong same-store sales growth of 5.6% is impressive despite the challenging environment.

Short-sellers betting against Trump Media & Technology (DJT) will need to close their bet. The stock is up 44.41% in only five days. Shorts hold over $200 million, or 4.5 million shares, against the stock. Bears trapped themselves since the float is only 28 million shares.

In the technology sector, expect Alphabet (GooG) to try to break out to a new all-time high. The firm has yet to monetize its Gemini AI yet revenue from YouTube and Google continues to grow.









