Child Drowns, Mother And Son Injured In Nowshera Rain Tragedy

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) In the village of Masam Khel in Nowshera, tragedy struck as torrential rains claimed the life of a three-year-old child while leaving a mother and her eight-year-old son injured.

According to Assistant Commissioner Jahangira, the sudden rainstorm originating from the mountain range wreaked havoc in the area.

The body of three-year-old Yaqub, son of Haji Muhammad, was discovered three kilometers away from Nehri Khwar, where he tragically drowned in the deluge.

Fazal Gul's wife, carrying her eight-year-old son Syed Fazal and three-year-old Yakub, was on her way home after a doctor's visit when the incident occurred. Residents rushed to assist the grieving family, providing support and aid.

The recent rains in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have resulted in 17 fatalities and 23 injuries, as per a report released by the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA).

Of the reported casualties, 9 men, 3 women, and 5 children lost their lives, while 9 men, 3 women, and 11 children sustained injuries in rain-related incidents.

Significant property damage was recorded, with 116 houses affected by collapsed walls and roofs, along with lightning strikes. Bajaur district experienced the highest toll, with 5 fatalities and 20 damaged houses.

The rains also claimed the lives of 148 cattle and caused damage to 4 schools and 9 other structures across various districts. Relief efforts led by PDMA, district administrations, and relief teams are underway to aid affected communities.

All roads previously closed due to the rains have been reopened for normal traffic. PDMA has urged the public to report any incidents to their Emergency Operation Center hotline at 1700.