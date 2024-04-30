Raja Kumari Teams Up With Guru Randhawa For 'In Love'

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, April 30 (IANS) Rapper Raja Kumari is teaming up with singer-composer Guru Randhawa for the first time for their upcoming track, 'In Love'.

The song has been penned by Guru Randhawa, and it marks Raja Kumari's debut in Punjabi music.

Talking about the track, Raja Kumari said, "Collaborating with Guru on 'In Love' has allowed me to explore new horizons in my musical journey. Music knows no boundaries, and I believe that by blending our unique styles, we've created something truly special that resonates with audiences on a profound level. I've always admired his work, and being able to lend my voice to his composition in Punjabi has been both challenging and rewarding."

Meanwhile, Guru Randhawa said, "Music is a universal language that crosses borders and cultures. Collaborating with Raja Kumari on 'In Love' has been an exciting journey of creativity and exploration. Her unique vocals bring a musical fusion to my composition that I believe will leave a lasting impact on listeners everywhere. Her passion and dedication to her craft is truly inspiring, and I believe our fans are going to love what we've created together."

The song, produced by Bhushan Kumar, is set to be released under the label of T-Series on May 9.