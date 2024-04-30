Azerbaijani FM: COP29 Offers Opportunity For Collaboration With Central Asian & Arab Nations

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



COP29 can be a platform for cooperation with Central Asian andArab countries, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov saidat the 3rd Arab Cooperation and Economic Forum with Central AsianCountries and the Republic of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

Speaking about preparations for the 29th session of theConference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on ClimateChange (COP29), to be hosted by Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov notedthat Azerbaijan is determined to bring together the Global Northand Global South with different levels of development during theCOP29 presidency, using the experience of leading the Non-AlignedMovement.

It was pointed out that COP29 can be a platform for cooperationwith Central Asian and Arab countries in alternative energy,climate-oriented agriculture, and studying natural disasterrisks.