NCCAL Takes Part In Abu Dhabi's 33Rd Int'l Book Fair

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Salem Al-Methen

ABU DHABI, April 30 (KUNA) -- Kuwait represented by the National Council for Culture, Arts and Letters (NCCAL), participated in Abu Dhabi's 33rd International Book Fair (ADIBF), with a pavilion consisting of a variety of Cultural and Literary books reflecting the country's rich heritage.

Kuwait's National Book Fair Director Khalifa Al-Rabah told KUNA that the participation of the NCCAL is considered a great opportunity to strengthen the cultural and literary exchange between the participating countries.

Al-Rabah added that the NCCAL in particular, and Kuwaiti private and public publishing houses always participate in the book fair, which helps publicize Kuwaiti literature on a global cultural map.

Book fairs are considered a necessity in understanding other cultures, Al-Rabah revealed that Kuwait publications are always in high demand and attendance from the fair audience.

Al-Rabah was impressed with the ADIBF's yearly developments in regard to organization and events, wishing them more success and everlasting growth.

The 33rd Abu Dhabi International Book Fair, organized by the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Center, kicked off Monday and will last until May 5 at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi.

The fair includes approximately 1350 publishing houses from 90 countries to embody the slogan "Where the World's Tales Unfold". (end)

