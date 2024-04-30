Kuwait Amir Arrives In Egypt On State Visit

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, April 30 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and his accompanying delegation arrived in Egypt on a state visit on Tuesday. His Highness the Amir was received by Egyptian President Abdelfattah Al-Sisi, Minister of Communications and Information Technology Amr Ahmed Samih Talaat, Kuwaiti Ambassador to Egypt Ghanim Al-Ghanim and Kuwait permanent representative to Arab League Ambassador Talal Al-Mutairi. His Highness the Amir's accompanying delegation comprises Minister of Finance and State Minister for Economic Affairs and Investment Anwar Ali Al-Mudhaf, Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya and senior Amiri Diwan officials. (end) aa

