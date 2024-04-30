Fuel Selling Prices Increase

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 30 (Petra) -- The Petroleum Derivatives Pricing Committee Tuesday raised the selling price of diesel to JOD.735 per litre instead of JOD.730 and the selling price of 90 octane gasoline to JOD.960 instead of JOD.940.The selling price of 95 octane rose to JOD1.200 per litre instead of JOD1.175.The Committee decided to set the price of kerosene for next May at JOD.620 per litre and to keep the cost of a domestic gas cylinder (12.5 kg) at JOD7.This came during the committee's monthly meeting to determine the selling prices of petroleum derivatives locally for May.