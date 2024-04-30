FM, US Secretary Of State Discuss Deescalation In Region

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 30 (Petra) -- Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi discussed with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken Tuesday efforts to reduce tensions in the region and prevent an Israeli attack on Rafah in the Gaza Strip.The ministers tackled the "dangerous deterioration and escalation" in the occupied West Bank, and the need to start implementation of a comprehensive plan to end the occupation and achieve just and comprehensive peace according to the two-state solution.The encounter followed talks in Riyadh yesterday between a six-member Arab ministerial committee and Blinken, as part of an Arab-Islamic effort to reach a full ceasefire in Gaza and ensure the protection of civilians and the delivery of sufficient and sustainable humanitarian supplies to all parts of the Strip.