1, 555, 000 Active Subscribers Under SSC Social Protection Umbrella

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Apr. 30 (Petra) - A total of about 1,555,000 active people are insured under Social Security Corporation (SSC)'s services, including approximately 94,000 voluntary subscribers, the corporation announced on Tuesday.In a statement, the SSC urged all workers in the Kingdom to enjoy social protection to enjoy a "safe" work environment, adding that no worker should leave the labor market without receiving a retirement salary.The SSC greeted with appreciation and pride all workers in the Kingdom on the occasion of International Labor Day, which falls on May 1 annually.Continuing: "SSC will always remain a safe home for all Jordanian workers, under the Hashemite leadership and directives of His Majesty King Abdullah II and Crown Prince."Additionally, the SSC stated that the cumulative number of retirees reached about 333,000 pensioners, calling on all employers in all the Kingdom's economic sectors to provide insurance to their workers, in compliance with provisions of Social Security Law.The SSC noted a total of about 106,000 insured women received maternity insurance benefits in the private sector, which contributes to enhance women's economic participation.Meanwhile, approximately 413,000 beneficiaries received unemployment benefits, which provide the insured people with temporary salaries until they find a new job.