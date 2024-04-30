Piyush Goyal Files Nomination From Mumbai North LS Seat

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, April 30 (IANS) Union Minister and BJP nominee from the Mumbai North Lok Sabha constituency, Piyush Goyal, filed his nomination on Tuesday.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, sitting MP Gopal Shetty, who was denied renomination, Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar, and RPI chief and Union Minister Ramdas Athawale accompanied Piyush Goyal when he filed his nomination papers.

To mark the occasion, the BJP put up a massive show of strength by taking out a 'padayatra' in which party cadres from the BJP, Shiv Sena, NCP, and RPI took part.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and BJP legislators Yogesh Sawant and Atul Bhatkhalkar were also present at the rally.

The Congress is yet to announce its nominee from Mumbai North, where the last date for filing nomination is May 3, while polling will be held on May 20.