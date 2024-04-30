Cyber Surveillance Intensifies: Social Media Monitoring In Full Swing Ahead Of LS Polls

(MENAFN- IANS) Ahmedabad, April 30 (IANS) In light of the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections, authorities have intensified social media monitoring to safeguard public peace and ensure citizens' safety.

The Cyber Crime Social Media Monitoring Cell in Gujarat, operating under the guidance of the Crime Branch and Cyber Crime Branch, remains vigilant on platforms like Facebook, officials shared on Tuesday.

The Ahmedabad Police's Cyber Crime Branch on Tuesday arrested two individuals who had circulated a manipulated video of Home Minister Amit Shah on Facebook.

Dr. Lavina Sinha, Deputy Commissioner of Police for Cyber Crime, announced that the suspects, identified as Satish Vansola of Palanpur and Rahul Bhai Bariya of Limakheda, Dahod, were detained for their involvement in spreading the doctored footage.

Both are linked to political parties and allegedly shared the video without confirming its authenticity.

On April 27 an incident involving disseminating a doctored video aimed at sowing discord was promptly addressed.

The video, falsely titled 'BEF INDIA TU SAUDI ARAB EXPORT,' depicted cow containers and was posted to incite communal unrest and tarnish reputations.

The Cyber Crime cell has registered a case against the individual responsible for this inflammatory content, highlighting the government's commitment to maintaining harmony and legality during the election period.

Officials shared that“any future attempts to spread misleading information or disrupt societal harmony will be met with stringent legal consequences. This measure is a part of a broader strategy to prevent the misuse of digital platforms and protect the integrity of the electoral process.”