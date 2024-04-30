Yearly inflation rate in Eurozone stands at 2.4 percent this month

(MENAFN) Eurostat reported on Tuesday that the annual inflation rate in the euro area remained steady at 2.4 percent in April, holding the same level observed in March. According to the data, services exerted the most significant influence on the inflation rate for April, registering a 3.7 percent increase, followed closely by food, alcohol, and tobacco with a rise of 2.8 percent. Non-energy industrial goods also contributed to inflation, albeit to a lesser extent, with a 0.9 percent increase. However, energy prices experienced a decrease of 0.6 percent compared to the same period last year.



Across member states, Belgium recorded the highest price surge, with a notable increase of 4.9 percent, trailed closely by Croatia at 4.7 percent. Austria and Spain both saw inflation rates of 3.4 percent. Conversely, Finland reported the lowest inflation rate for the month, standing at a modest 0.6 percent. Italy and Latvia followed with rates of 1 percent and 1.1 percent, respectively.



The eurozone, comprising 19 member states that utilize the euro as their currency, differs from the broader European Union, which encompasses all 27 member countries. These inflation figures underscore the varying economic conditions and price dynamics within the euro area, highlighting the complex interplay of factors influencing consumer prices across different sectors and regions.

