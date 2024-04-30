Shooter murders 6 people in attack on Afghan mosque

(MENAFN) On Monday evening, tragedy struck a mosque in western Afghanistan's Herat province when a gunman opened fire on worshippers, resulting in the loss of six innocent lives. Abdul Mateen Qani, spokesperson for the interior ministry, provided details of the harrowing incident, stating that an unidentified assailant carried out the attack around 9pm local time. The attack occurred in the Guzara district of Herat province, just south of the provincial capital of Herat city.



According to Qani's report shared on the social media platform X, the assailant indiscriminately targeted civilians who had gathered for prayers, resulting in the death of six individuals and leaving one person injured. The attack has left the community reeling from shock and mourning the loss of their loved ones.



A state-run news agency corroborated the death toll provided by Qani, further highlighting the severity of the tragedy that unfolded in the peaceful confines of a place of worship. The attack has underscored the persistent security challenges facing Afghanistan, with violence continuing to pose a threat to the lives and safety of civilians across the country.



While no group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack, the regional chapter of Islamic State (IS) remains a significant security concern in Afghanistan. The group has frequently targeted minority communities, particularly Shiite Muslims, in its relentless campaign of violence and terror.



As investigations into the heinous act unfold, the incident serves as a stark reminder of the urgent need for concerted efforts to address the root causes of insecurity and instability in Afghanistan. It is imperative that authorities take swift and decisive action to bring the perpetrators of such senseless violence to justice and ensure the safety and security of all Afghan citizens, regardless of their religious or ethnic background.

