Negotiations on plastic pollution near breakthrough for historic global agreement

(MENAFN) The fourth round of UN-led negotiations aimed at addressing global plastic pollution concluded in Ottawa early on Tuesday, marking a pivotal step towards a groundbreaking pact expected to materialize by the end of the year. While significant progress was made, notably with the drafting of a global treaty to combat the pervasive issue of plastic pollution, the absence of a cap on polymer production remains a contentious issue.



Delegates from 175 countries and observers convened to discuss the draft treaty, representing a crucial milestone in the ongoing efforts to tackle the widespread presence of plastics in various ecosystems, including oceans, mountains, and even within human biological systems like blood and breast milk. This session continued the discussions initiated in Kenya five months ago, building upon the momentum generated in previous negotiations.



A key outcome of the Ottawa talks was the agreement to undertake a series of consultations leading up to the final round of negotiations scheduled for November in South Korea. This proactive approach reflects a renewed commitment to advancing towards a comprehensive and effective global solution to plastic pollution.



Canadian parliamentary secretary Julie Dabrusin expressed optimism about the prospects of reaching an agreement by the year's end to combat plastic pollution by 2040. She noted a significant shift in the tone and energy of the negotiations, signaling a promising trajectory towards a successful outcome.



While there was consensus on many aspects of the treaty, the absence of a cap on plastic production emerged as a notable point of contention. Despite efforts to incorporate such measures into the draft text, disagreements persisted, highlighting the divergent interests between environmental advocates seeking a reduction in plastic production and oil-producing nations and the plastics industry, which prioritize recycling initiatives.

