UK government plans to deport nearly 6,000 migrants to Rwanda in 2024

On Tuesday, a senior minister in the UK disclosed that the government anticipates deporting nearly 6,000 migrants to Rwanda this year, following the enactment of a new law targeting migrant arrivals via small boats from northern Europe. The revelation comes as the culmination of extensive parliamentary debates surrounding the contentious scheme.



Late Monday, the UK's interior ministry unveiled that Rwanda has tentatively agreed to accept approximately 5,700 migrants currently residing in the UK. Among them, around 2,143 individuals have been identified for detention before their repatriation to Rwanda.



Addressing the logistics of the deportation process, Health Secretary Victoria Atkins stated on Tuesday that law enforcement agencies would be tasked with locating the remaining migrants earmarked for deportation. She emphasized the government's expectation to remove this group by the year's end and stressed that those failing to comply with reporting requirements would be actively pursued.



According to the interior ministry, migrants who arrived in the UK between January 2022 and June of the previous year could have their asylum claims declared inadmissible, rendering them subject to deportation to Rwanda. Official statistics reveal that over 57,000 individuals arrived via small boats during this 18-month period, underscoring the magnitude of the challenge in managing irregular arrivals and the limitations of the government's strategy to address the issue through deportation to Rwanda.

