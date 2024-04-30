UN head demands peaceful, trustworthy presidential election in Chad

(MENAFN) On Monday, in a statement delivered by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres's spokesperson, Stephane Dujarric, there was a call for a peaceful and credible presidential election in Chad. Dujarric emphasized that Guterres's appeal extended to all stakeholders within Chad, urging them to prioritize peace, inclusivity, transparency, and credibility throughout the electoral process leading up to the first round of the presidential election scheduled for May 6.



Guterres's call underscores the importance of ensuring that the electoral process in Chad reflects the democratic aspirations of its people and adheres to international standards of fairness and legitimacy. By emphasizing the need for peace and inclusivity, Guterres aims to promote a political environment where all Chadian citizens feel empowered to participate in the electoral process and have their voices heard.



Furthermore, Guterres's statement serves as a reminder to political leaders in Chad of their responsibility to uphold democratic values and principles. He urges them to refrain from engaging in any actions or rhetoric that could undermine the integrity of the electoral process or inflame tensions within the country. Instead, Guterres encourages political leaders to engage in constructive dialogue and to address any disputes or grievances through established legal channels, thereby fostering a peaceful and orderly electoral environment.



In reaffirming the United Nations' commitment to supporting Chad, Guterres highlights the organization's dedication to assisting the country in its journey towards peace, stability, and prosperity. By standing with Chad during this critical period, the United Nations aims to bolster efforts aimed at building a democratic and resilient society that serves the interests and aspirations of all Chadian citizens.

