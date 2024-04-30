Indonesian, Singaporean leaders meet to talk over relations, collaboration

(MENAFN) Indonesian President Joko Widodo and Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong convened at the Bogor Palace in West Java on Monday for the annual Indonesia-Singapore Leaders' Retreat 2024 meeting, marking the 7th edition of this significant gathering aimed at fostering bilateral ties and cooperation.



During a joint press conference following their discussions, President Widodo underscored the event's significance as a testament to the enduring collaboration between the two nations. He expressed contentment with the successful execution of defense and extradition agreements, highlighting the progress made in strengthening mutual trust and cooperation between Indonesia and Singapore. Additionally, Widodo emphasized the importance of exploring new avenues for collaboration, particularly in emerging sectors such as the green economy and the textile industry, which present promising opportunities for mutual investment and growth.



Prime Minister Lee echoed President Widodo's sentiments, acknowledging the substantial advancements achieved in defense and economic cooperation between Singapore and Indonesia. He highlighted recent milestones, including the signing of agreements on defense and digital economic collaboration, which reflect the deepening partnership between the two countries. Furthermore, Prime Minister Lee emphasized Indonesia's pivotal role within the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and its significant contributions to regional stability and prosperity. He reaffirmed Singapore's commitment to further enhancing bilateral ties with Indonesia and leveraging their partnership to address shared challenges and pursue mutual interests effectively.

MENAFN30042024000045015839ID1108156871