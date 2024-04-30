Army Thwarts Infiltration Attempt Of 4 People From Syria Into Jordan

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Apr. 30 (Petra) - Northern Military Zone on Monday thwarted an attempt by four people to infiltrate into Jordanian territory from Syria.
In a statement Tuesday, an official military source in the General Command of Jordan Armed Forces (JAF)- Arab Army said rules of engagement were applied and the infiltrators were arrested and transferred to the competent security authorities.
The source also affirmed JAF will deal "firmly and decisively" with any infiltration or smuggling attempt to protect the Kingdom's borders and prevent whoever tries to tamper with national security.
