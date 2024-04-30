Israel to deploy delegation to Egypt for discussions around ceasefire in Gaza

(MENAFN) Israel was making preparations to dispatch a delegation to Cairo for negotiations with Hamas concerning a new ceasefire proposal aimed at securing the release of hostages detained in Gaza, according to an anonymous source within the Israeli government who shared the information with a Chinese news agency on Monday.



The delegation, composed of security officials, is set to depart on Tuesday to engage in discussions regarding the proposed agreement with Egyptian intermediaries, the source added, speaking on condition of anonymity.



In line with a report from an Israeli state-owned news outlet, a Hamas delegation has already arrived in Cairo to deliberate on the proposed deal. The report highlighted that in the revised proposal, Israel has agreed to reduce the number of hostages it demands to be released to 33.



Initially, Israel had insisted that Hamas release a minimum of 40 hostages. However, Israel adjusted its stance upon learning that the actual number of surviving hostages was below 40. This development underscores the complexity of the negotiations and the willingness of both parties to explore potential compromises to reach a resolution.

