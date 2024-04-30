Experts expect Fed’s initial interest rate cut to be in September

(MENAFN) Experts anticipate that the US Federal Reserve will implement its first interest rate cut of the year in September, with additional cuts expected in December and the first quarter of 2025.



According to Philip Marey, a senior US strategist at Rabobank, the March inflation data in the US significantly impacted the Fed's plans, leading to a shift in expectations for rate cuts. Marey predicts the first rate cut to occur in September, followed by another in December.



He suggests that the Fed may only adjust the pace of its balance sheet reduction in the meantime, potentially halving it as early as May. Marey also factors in the possibility of a Trump victory in the upcoming presidential election, which could influence inflation dynamics and prompt the Fed to pause the rate cut cycle after two more cuts in 2025.



Chris Rupkey, the chief economist at FWD Bonds, shares a similar view, expecting the first rate cut in September. Rupkey emphasizes the unusual timing of potential Fed actions so close to a presidential election, suggesting that September's decision will test the political independence of the central bank. He points out that a slowdown in monthly changes in core prices may occur in the second and third quarters of 2024, aligning with expectations for the September rate cut.



James Knightley, chief international economist at ING, notes that high inflation levels and robust economic activity and employment indicators have pushed back market expectations for the Fed's rate cut to December. Knightley's assessment underscores the complexity of factors influencing the Fed's decision-making process, with economic data and inflation trends playing a crucial role in shaping monetary policy adjustments.

